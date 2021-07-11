Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $1.37 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 314,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,553,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

