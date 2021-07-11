Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,830 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

MTB stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

