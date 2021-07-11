Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 219 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lennox International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

LII opened at $342.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.37 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.35.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

