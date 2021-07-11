Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 149 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Shares of COO opened at $411.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

