Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $329.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

