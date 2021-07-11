Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 3,107 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.10.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.