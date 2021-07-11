Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $996,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Catalent were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Catalent by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of CTLT opened at $113.25 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

