Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $732,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $667.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $669.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

