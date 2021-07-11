Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

