Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 364,422 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDZI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Cadiz alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 223,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.