Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $2,184.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,933.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,812.40. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 45.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 233.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

