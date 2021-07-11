Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,520,000. Karuna Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 1.29% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $122.27 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.66.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.