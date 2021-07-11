Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,303,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 177,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 853,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.