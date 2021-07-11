Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $15.64 Million Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,106,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,635,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.98% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Altimmune by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. On average, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

