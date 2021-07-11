Caas Capital Management LP Invests $10.84 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,925,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,322,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,895,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $985,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

