Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 200.00% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.14. 141,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,901. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.22.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

