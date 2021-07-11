Caas Capital Management LP Buys 29,029 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

