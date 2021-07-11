Burger Swap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.46 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $46.10 million and $2.46 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00010959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.57 or 0.00863444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044300 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,960,749 coins and its circulating supply is 12,585,749 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

