Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,650 ($34.62). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNZL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,556 ($33.39) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,337.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

