BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,740.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $82.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

