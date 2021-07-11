Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 31,955 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,955 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Azul worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $7,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL opened at $23.49 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AZUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.