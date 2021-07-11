Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Alarm.com worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $86.87 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

