Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $5.56 Million in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

