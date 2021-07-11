Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.40% of Eagle Bancorp worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

