Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,234 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $151.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.63. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $153.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

