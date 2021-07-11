Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,878 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

AAP opened at $213.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

