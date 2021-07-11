Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.59 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $6,177,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

SNOW opened at $269.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,819 shares of company stock valued at $177,580,944. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

