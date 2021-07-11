Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.82 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

