Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,467.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,617 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

