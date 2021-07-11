Brokers Set Expectations for Sumco Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sumco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $49.82 on Friday. Sumco has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.64 million for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

