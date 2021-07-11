Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $42.53

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,905. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

