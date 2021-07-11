Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $171.50

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.14.

SAFM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SAFM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,556. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

