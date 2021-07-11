Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target at $60.85

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.85.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 698,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,832. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

