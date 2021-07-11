Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Target Price at $19.97

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE RF opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

