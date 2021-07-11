Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) PT at GBX 319.50

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGF shares. raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st.

LON KGF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 367.60 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,134. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

