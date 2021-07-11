Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 454.92

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

HSBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 414.10 ($5.41). The stock had a trading volume of 19,635,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,371. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.88.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

