Brokerages Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price at $20.83

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOK. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $12,105,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $9,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 154,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

