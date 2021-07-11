Brokerages Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Target Price at $57.29

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

CSOD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $6,166,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSOD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 182,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.