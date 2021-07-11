Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $35.40

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 201,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

