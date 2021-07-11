Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Twilio posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.27. 1,086,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,811. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.71. Twilio has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock valued at $48,704,001. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Twilio by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

