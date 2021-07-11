Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Silgan posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 235.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

