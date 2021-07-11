Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $807.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $813.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.39 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 288,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

