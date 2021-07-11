Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce sales of $8.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%.

PROV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. 31,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Provident Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

