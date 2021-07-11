Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report $127.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.96 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $516.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.12 million to $520.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $539.78 million, with estimates ranging from $537.74 million to $541.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 736,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,186,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,656,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464,572 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

