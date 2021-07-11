Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $7.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.56 and the highest is $7.70. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $31.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.67 to $31.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded up $12.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,435.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,319.11. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $811.97 and a twelve month high of $1,437.15.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

