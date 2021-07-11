Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.11. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in J2 Global by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.45. 243,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,562. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

