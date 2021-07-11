Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.60). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

