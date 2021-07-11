Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $805.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.