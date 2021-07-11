Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 3,066,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,510. The company has a market cap of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.