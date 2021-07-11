Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 3,066,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,510. The company has a market cap of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

