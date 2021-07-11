Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report sales of $332.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.60 million and the lowest is $332.20 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $314.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,872. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

